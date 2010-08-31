Man found fatally shot in Brentwood park ID'd

Suffolk County police have identified the body of a man found shot to death in Brentwood early Tuesday.

Rigoberto Gomez, 19, of Bay Shore, was found at 2:31 a.m., police said, near Chestnut Street and Freeman Avenue Park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad, 631-852-6394, or Crime Stoppers, 800-220-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous.