Man gets 6 months in jail in Friendly's scam

A former Friendly's manager was sentenced Thursday to 6 months in jail for stealing more than $100,000 from the company that operates the restaurant chain's Long Island franchises.

John Bencivenga, 46, of Nesconset, apologized in court before he was sentenced by Suffolk County Court Judge James F.X. Doyle. Bencivenga pleaded guilty last year to second-degree grand larceny.

In addition to jail time, Doyle sentenced Bencivenga to 5 years' probation and ordered him to pay $104,653 in restitution to Ronkonkoma-based J&B Restaurant Partners.

Bencivenga, who had managed a Friendly's store in Stony Brook, stole the money from 2005 to 2008 in a convoluted scheme in which he convinced the managers of other Friendly's stores to cash rebate checks given to Bencivenga's franchise by food suppliers. Bencivenga took the cash for his personal use, prosecutors said.

The rebate checks had been intended for J&B Restaurant Partners, which operates the Stony Brook Friendly's franchise, prosecutors said. Bencivenga no longer works for the company, said his attorney, Dennis Lemke of Mineola.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Eggers said Bencivenga has paid back the company $7,000 to $8,000. Bencivenga still owes $96,776, Doyle said.

"I plan on making full restitution," Bencivenga said in court. Court officers led him away in handcuffs after his sentencing.

Bencivenga's sentence was part of a plea bargain arranged by his attorney and Doyle to avoid a trial.

J&B operates more than 30 Friendly's franchises on Long Island, as well as several Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut franchises. The company also operates concessions at Jones Beach and Robert Moses state parks and a food court at Nassau Community College, according to the company's website.