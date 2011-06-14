Man killed in Greenlawn car accident

A Huntington Station man was killed Tuesday morning when he lost control of his car rounding a turn in Greenlawn and then was sideswiped by a Jeep in an oncoming lane, Suffolk County police said.

Emmanuel Dume, 20, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic east on Pulaski Road when he lost control coming around a turn near Oswego Drive at about 6:20 a.m., police said in a news release.

Dume's Civic then was struck on the right side by a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Steven Couzzo, who was traveling in the westbound lane of Pulaski Road.

Dume was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital, police said.

Couzzo, 55, of East Northport, also was taken to Huntington Hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

Det. Lt. Tom O'Heir of the Second Squad said police statistics from the last two years don't identify the area as a high-incident location for accidents. He attributed Tuesday's fatality to driver inexperience and said the turn might have surprised Dume.

Since 1999, six people have been killed in three crashes on the same stretch of Pulaski Road.

In 2008, an East Northport man was killed in a single-car crash.

Two men were killed -- a driver in one vehicle and the passenger in the other -- in 2002 when a van and car collided on a wet roadway.

And in 1999, three people were killed and two were injured when a minivan hit a tree near the intersection of Oswego Drive and Pulaski Road.

Second Squad detectives ask anyone with more information to 631-854-8252, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.