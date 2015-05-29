Man killed when his vehicle hits pole, veers off road in Middle Island, cops say

A male driver was killed Thursday when his vehicle struck a utility pole and veered into a wooded, marshy area in Middle Island, Suffolk police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off East Bartlett Road, police said. His identity was being withheld until family members were notified.

Police said the man's 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on East Bartlett Road around 4:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle then hit the utility support pole and went off the road into the wooded area and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

Authorities ask anyone with information call Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.