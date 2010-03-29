Man killed while crossing Sunrise in N. Lindenhurst

A 46-year-old man, an immigrant from Poland, was killed late Sunday as he tried to cross Sunrise Highway in North Lindenhurst, police said.



Ryszard Radviszewicz, of Amityville, was struck and killed by a 1992 black Ford station wagon as he crossed against the traffic light from south to north at the intersection of North Monroe Avenue at 9:52 p.m., Suffolk police said. Radviszewicz was wearing all black when he was struck, police said.



No charges were filed against the driver, Michael Piscopo, 47, of Lindenhurst. Police said Piscopo was headed west on Sunrise when the crash occurred.



The station wagon was impounded for a safety check. The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 1-631-854-8152.