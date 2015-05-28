Dix Hills man arrested after photographing 8-year-old boy in bathroom stall of North Babylon restaurant, cops say

Police Thursday arrested a Dix Hills man accused of photographing a minor in a bathroom stall at a North Babylon restaurant.

The arrest of Luis Flores Jr., 28, came less than 12 hours after Suffolk police released video surveillance footage of the suspect.

Police said Flores leaned over the stall and used a cellphone to photograph the 8-year-old boy at 3:45 p.m. on May 17, inside Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet at 1114 Deer Park Ave. After police received "numerous Crime Stoppers tips regarding the suspect's identity," detectives arrested Flores at his home Thursday morning.

Flores' cellphone was seized and a search warrant to examine it was being obtained, said Det. Sgt. James Murphy of the First Precinct.

Flores was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony, police said.