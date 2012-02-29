Man pinned by his SUV hospitalized

A Bridgehampton man remained hospitalized Wednesday after his sport utility vehicle backed up and pinned him beneath it on a Sag Harbor street, police and hospital officials said.

Christopher Rolf, 59, was on Long Island Avenue near the village's main intersection about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he got out of his car to check something, Sag Harbor Village Police Chief Thomas Fabiano said.

Fabiano said the vehicle started to go backward, and Rolf found himself suddenly pinned underneath. He was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center with possible internal injuries and a broken leg, Fabiano said.

Neither the chief nor a hospital spokeswoman could provide an update on Rolf's condition Wednesday.

Rolf was dragged as the Porsche SUV jumped a curb and took down a traffic sign, Fabiano said.

Fabiano said he theorizes the driver put the vehicle in reverse when he had meant to put it in park.

"It went over a curb and took down a sign, so the vehicle had to have some force behind it," Fabiano said.