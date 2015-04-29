Long IslandSuffolk

Man shot in North Amityville house, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police respond to a shooting at a home...

Suffolk County police respond to a shooting at a home on Albany Avenue in North Amityville on Tuesday afternoon, April 28, 2015. Police said the victim and another man got into an argument and the man shot the victim several times and fled. Credit: Paul Mazza

By NICOLE FULLER

A man was shot several times in his North Amityville house Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

The victim, Wilson McWilliams, was in his home, at Albany Avenue, when he and another man got into an argument at about 3:50 p.m., police said. The man shot McWilliams several times and fled, police said.

McWilliams was taken by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was in stable condition, authorities said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

The investigation is continuing.

