Man shot in North Amityville house, Suffolk police say

A man was shot several times in his North Amityville house Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

The victim, Wilson McWilliams, was in his home, at Albany Avenue, when he and another man got into an argument at about 3:50 p.m., police said. The man shot McWilliams several times and fled, police said.

McWilliams was taken by police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was in stable condition, authorities said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

The investigation is continuing.