Man stabbed to death outside C. Islip bar

Homicide detectives are trying to determine who stabbed to death a North Bay Shore man outside a Central Islip bar Friday morning, Suffolk County police said.

In a news release, police said Augustin Yepez, 22, of Delaware Avenue, was stabbed during a disturbance in the parking lot of the Aquarius Lounge at 31 Suffolk Ave., at about 1:47 a.m.

Third Precinct police responded to an emergency call, but a private vehicle took Yepez to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore before officers arrived.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.