Man thrown from car, killed in LIE crash

A Holbrook man was killed Monday night when the sport utility vehicle he was driving overturned on the Long Island Expressway and he was thrown onto the road, sheriffs said.

Suffolk County Sheriff's Department spokesman Chief Michael Sharkey said Denis Johnston, 45, was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on the eastbound LIE between Exit 59 and Exit 60 in Lakeland, Sharkey said.

Investigators believe that Johnston, driving a late 1990s Ford Explorer, lost control of the vehicle or overcorrected during a lane change.