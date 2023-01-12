Mario Rojas struck, killed in crash in Bay Shore

A Bay Shore man died from his injuries after he was hit by a driver in an SUV while crossing the street Wednesday evening, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

Mario Rojas, 83, was crossing Fifth Avenue, just north of Dalton Road, in Bay Shore when he was struck by a Mercedes-Benz ML350 around 5:25 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Mercedes SUV was not injured and did not face initial charges, police said.

Rojas was taken by Brentwood Legion Ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and later died of his injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8352.