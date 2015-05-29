Boater Mark Tricarico charged with leaving scene of accident that injured passenger, police say

The owner of a boat that crashed into a jetty during the Memorial Day weekend was charged Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident that injured a passenger, Suffolk County police said.

Mark Tricarico, 31, of Selden, surrendered Thursday afternoon at the Fifth Precinct, police said.

He and four guests were on a 23-foot Sea Ray Sunday night when it crashed into the west jetty at the entrance of the Patchogue River, police said.

Danielle Virgilio, 29, of Farmingdale, was injured, but has been released after being treated at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, police said.

Everyone walked off the boat, said Lt. Kevin Kane of the Fifth Precinct crime section. Officers coming to the crash were able to locate some of the passengers nearby, but continued looking for the boat owner, who made sure no one was missing, then left.

"Everyone was accounted for, and he eventually went home," said Lt. Kevin Kane. "He made his way to shore and didn't report it to the police as he's legally obligated to do.

"He acknowledged operating the boat and hitting the jetty and leaving the scene."

The cause of the crash was not clear, Kane said. Tricarico did not say and the passengers were not cooperative, Kane said.

Tricarico, of 76 S. Bicycle Path, was charged with leaving the scene of a boating accident involving injury, a misdemeanor. He was released on bail and will be arraigned at a later date.