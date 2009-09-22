Mastic Beach man found shot dead on roadway

A Mastic Beach man who was found shot dead on a roadway early Tuesday had been dropped off at a friend's house Monday night - but his family has no idea what happened after that, his mother said Tuesday.

"We know his friends were there. Whatever happened, we don't know, but they left him dying like a dog in the street," said Linda Liggon, the mother of Justin Liggon, 24.

Det. Lt. Jack Fitzpatrick of Suffolk Police's homicide squad said two Seventh Precinct officers in separate cars heard shots in Mastic Beach shortly before 1 a.m.

Both officers were looking for the source of the shots when a 911 alert at 12:43 a.m. led them to the intersection of Commack Road and Maywood Drive in Mastic Beach.

Officers found Liggon dead in the street. No one was with his body when he was found, and police are seeking witnesses.

Liggon's mother acknowledged that Liggon had a current case in Suffolk District Court arising from a July 4 incident involving his girlfriend. He was out on $750 cash bail after a July 13 hearing on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief with the intent of damaging property.

He was due back in court Oct. 5.

Linda Liggon said her son was not a violent man, and that the case involved only property damage.

Justin Liggon grew up in Mastic and recently got his own apartment in Mastic Beach, his mother said.

He was "a good-hearted kid," she said. "He'd do anything for you."

Liggon attended William Floyd High School and worked as a ceramic tile installer, his mother said. This week, he was to start a new job as a welder.

Liggon was a BMX fanatic growing up, and that interest led to a love for motorcycles.

"He could ride a wheelie for a mile," his mother said.