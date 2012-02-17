Mastic Beach's choice for PR firm knocked

Residents of Mastic Beach have criticized the board of trustees' decision to hire former Suffolk legislator Fred Towle to provide publicity -- because of Towle's criminal past and because he works for a newspaper that covers the community.

Trustees voted Feb. 8 to pay Towle's public relations firm, East Coast Marketing & Photography of Shirley, $1,500 per month to provide publicity for the village in the form of news releases and public events.

Towle, a Shirley resident, served as a county legislator from 1995 to 2003, when he resigned after pleading guilty to receiving a cash bribe of more than $10,000 from an unnamed person. He was jailed for six months in 2006.

Paul Breschard, the Republican mayor of Mastic Beach, touted Towle's experience in publishing and his knowledge of the community and said he has served his time. The village's contract with Towle lasts through May, he said.

"If somebody pays his debt to society, I don't think that's a ban from employment at all," Breschard said. "Can you imagine if everyone who did time wasn't put to work?"

But resident Gail Cappiello chided the decision to hire Towle, and added that his position as sales and marketing director at the South Shore Press, a local newspaper, could represent a conflict of interest.

Cappiello said it doesn't make sense for Towle to provide public relations for a village the South Shore Press covers.

"Obviously you're not going to get fair and balanced news," Cappiello said. "It's going to be PR, PR, PR."

Towle deflected the criticism, adding that he has worked for the village of Bellport. He said he has worked in public relations for more than 20 years and can help the village, formed in 2010, gain positive media exposure.

"It's what I've done all my life. Obviously the village is doing a lot of good things, some of which unfortunately is not getting out to the public," Towle said.

Towle, who served in the county legislature as a Republican, was caught during a three-year investigation into public corruption by District Attorney Thomas Spota. He later cooperated with authorities and received a reduced sentence.

His was one of three to respond to Mastic Beach's request for proposal for a public relations firm, said trustee Bill Biondi.

Resident Alan Chasinov said the village's decision to hire Towle was unconscionable. "It just boggles the mind," he said.