Mastic man charged in Rhode Island child molestation
WESTERLY, R.I. - A Mastic man charged with raping an 11-year-old boy in Westerly has been ordered held without bail.
Authorities say Ian P. Thornton, 42, was arraigned Monday on three counts of first-degree child molestation.
Westerly Police Chief Edward Mello tells The Sun of Westerly the charges stem from a lengthy investigation conducted in cooperation with the Rhode Island attorney general's office and state Department of Children, Youth and Families.
Police extradited Thornton from New York on a warrant Friday, and he was held over the weekend.
Thornton has been referred to a public defender.
In Rhode Island, first-degree child molestation carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.