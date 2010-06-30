Mastic man charged in Rhode Island child molestation

WESTERLY, R.I. - A Mastic man charged with raping an 11-year-old boy in Westerly has been ordered held without bail.

Authorities say Ian P. Thornton, 42, was arraigned Monday on three counts of first-degree child molestation.

Westerly Police Chief Edward Mello tells The Sun of Westerly the charges stem from a lengthy investigation conducted in cooperation with the Rhode Island attorney general's office and state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Police extradited Thornton from New York on a warrant Friday, and he was held over the weekend.

Thornton has been referred to a public defender.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In Rhode Island, first-degree child molestation carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.