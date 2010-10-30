Mastic man pleads guilty in auto-theft ring

The chief "Rim Reaper" is going to prison.

Darren Scales, the Mastic man who Suffolk prosecutors said was the ringleader of an auto parts theft ring known as the "Rim Reapers," pleaded guilty Wednesday to 79 counts of conspiracy, assault, grand larceny, weapons possession and other charges.

It took an hour for Scales, 25, to admit in court that he was part of the auto-parts ring and a separate gun trafficking network and that he assaulted a police officer and two correction officers, Assistant District Attorney Shiry Gaash said.

County Court Judge Richard Ambro is expected to sentence Scales to 11 years in prison on Nov. 30, Gaash said.

Scales is the first of the five people charged in connection with the "Rim Reapers" case to have their case resolved, Gaash said.

The other defendants are awaiting trial.

Prosecutors said Scales and four others stripped vehicles including Nissan Maximas and Cadillac Escalades of tires and wheel rims and sold the parts on the Internet.

The crew allegedly stole more than $250,000 worth of parts from six Suffolk auto dealerships and homes.

In addition to the auto parts and gun rings, Scales was charged separately with assaulting a police officer during a January traffic stop and with beating two correction officers while incarcerated in Suffolk County jail in Riverhead.

Scales' attorney could not be reached for comment.