Huntington Bay mayor surrenders credit card after charges of personal use

The mayor of Huntington Bay said he has surrendered his village-issued credit card after a resident complained that he used the card for personal expenses such as dining at restaurants, some out of state, Amtrak train travel and at the grocery shopping.

Mayor Herb Morrow, who made the comments at a village board meeting Monday night, said that a third party will review charges on the card going back four years.

At a special meeting of the trustees held Friday, the village's outside counsel, Anthony Guardino, suggested the village’s accountant go through all the credit card statements to validate all charges made over the last four years.

“It will be an internal review and I’m completely open to it,” Morrow said“ at Monday's meeting.

He said he has already reimbursed the village for personal charges he said he inadvertently made on the village credit card. Going forward he said, if needed, he will make village purchases and submit a voucher for reimbursement.

The village accountant, Emily Hayes, does not work for the village but is an outside contractor. She said she’s aiming to complete her review by the July meeting, the date of which has not yet been set.

Resident Patti Antonucci cited a 2012 New York State Comptroller's report that called out village officials for not keeping track of credit card charges. The report recommended the village update its credit card use policy. Morrow said the village does not have such a policy.

“I don’t accuse people of doing things they don’t do,” Antonucci said. “But I don’t think there’s any question here but the money was misspent and inappropriately used.”

There were several testy exchanges between residents and the five-member trustee board during the meeting. Residents continued to question the board’s explanation of why reserve funds went from $407,377 in 2020 to $89,277 in 2022. They also complained about a lack of transparency from the board, especially when it comes to bigger expenditures.

Morrow admitted the village stopped conducting audits either in 2014 or 2016, because 67% of its budget goes toward the village’s police force to cover expenses such as payroll, gas and bullets.

“We were paying $18,000 a year to audit 30 percent and we looked at the last audit we had and it didn’t say anything,” he said.

He said the village is not legally obligated to conduct audits and that he is not inclined to spend money on them when funds could go toward other projects such as road repairs. He did say each quarter he will give a report that sums up village expenditures.

Resident Jason Palmer said the board needs to formalize policies on expense management and approval and extenuating expenditures.

“It’s just good governance,” he said.