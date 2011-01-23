Medford church wants 'Father Ed' to stay

A loud, long and sometimes angry parish meeting last night at a Roman Catholic church in Medford to discuss replacing a beloved pastor produced consensus on at least one issue: The congregation of St. Sylvester does not want its pastor replaced.

Officials of the Diocese of Rockville Centre announced that the Rev. Edward J. Kealey would retire in June despite his wishes to stay another year. They presented the meeting as an opportunity for parishioners to voice their "concerns and vision of the larger parish community."

But almost all of the dozens of parishioners who spoke at the packed basement hall meeting said they wanted "Father Ed," as they called him, to stay.

"He's been working like a dog, and this is his reward?" asked Phyllis March, a schoolteacher from Medford and parishioner for 28 years. "This is an absolute disgrace."

A 29-year parishioner, Linda Cossack, of Medford, asked if the monsignor leading the meeting or any of the clergy with him had heard Kealey deliver a sermon; none had.

Later, she said, "It's a little unfortunate that people who have never experienced what we have with the pastor have the power to change things in a minute."

Some of the hundreds of parishioners there recounted their memories of the man who has been their spiritual leader for 17 years: He counseled one man through a bout of joblessness; he blessed a son before he headed to fight in Iraq; he brought more than a few lapsed Catholics back into the pews.

"He isn't just about praying," said one woman. "He lives what we live."

In August, Kealey turns 75, the diocese's retirement age for priests. But a diocese spokesman said there have been exceptions, and Kealey has publicly stated his preference to serve another year, in part to oversee a difficult church renovation begun years ago.

Some in the congregation said he is being forced out for criticizing the diocese. In a public letter last year, he wrote of what he called the "epic mismanagement" of diocesan finances and said the diocese's invitation to employees who take the buyout to return as volunteers "skates pretty close to injustice."

Diocese spokesman Sean Dolan has said Kealey's public criticism played no role in the decision on his retirement, which was based strictly on age.