Medford fire kills three pets

A single-family house in Medford is now "unliveable" after a Wednesday fire that also killed three pets, Medford fire officials said.

No people were injured in the blaze that started about 2:40 p.m. at 112 Maple Ave., but two dogs and a cat perished, the fire department said.

The Brookhaven Town fire marshal is investigating, Medford fire officials said.

Firefighters from four other departments joined Medford to put out the flames: North Patchogue, Hagerman, Farmingville and Brookhaven.

No other details were immediately available Wednesday night.