Medford pastor convicted in sex abuse

The pastor of a small Santeria congregation that operated out of his Medford home was convicted Friday of charges that he sexually abused two teenage brothers for seven months.

Miguel Leon, 53, was convicted by a Suffolk jury of all 37 counts against him for abusing the boys from December 2008 to July 2009. The brothers were 16 and 14 at the time of the abuse, prosecutors said.

The jury of six women and six men deliberated about 11 hours over two days before announcing its verdict.

Leon was convicted of 20 counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, 15 counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Leon, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, stood impassively as the jury foreman announced the verdict.

Prosecutors said Leon led a group that practices Lucumi Yoruba, which prosecutors described as a Santeria religion based on Christianity and West African spiritual beliefs.

Leon administered "tests" that consisted of sex acts involving him and the boys at Leon's home on Sipp Avenue in Medford, which doubled as the congregation's meeting place, prosecutors said. Leon's congregation had fewer than a dozen members, prosecutors said.

Leon had convinced the boys' mother that the sexual activity was part of the brothers' religious training, prosecutors said.

The boys were rewarded by Leon with what prosecutors called "energy beads."

Leon's attorney, Douglas O'Connor of the Legal Aid Society, said the sex acts did not happen. O'Connor said he will appeal and added that Leon "still maintains his innocence."

Leon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, Assistant District Attorney John Cortes said. Sentencing was scheduled for March 1.

County Court Judge Barbara Kahn classified Leon a sex offender because of the conviction. She ordered him held on $1-million bond or cash bail.