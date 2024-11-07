Fred and Leah Goldberg, of Melville, killed in three-vehicle crash 

A Melville man and his wife were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of the car and crashed into two other vehicles waiting at a red light, Suffolk police said.

The driver, Fred Goldberg, was behind the wheel of a 2022 Acura heading east on Ruland Road when he lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Goldberg "veered through traffic, crossing a grass median on the northwest corner of the intersection of Pinelawn Road," then striking a 2018 Lexus SUV and a 2020 Ford Escape that were stopped at the red light facing south on Pinelawn, police said in a news release. The two vehicles were waiting to turn east onto Ruland Road, police said.

Goldberg, 92, and his wife, Leah Goldberg, 86, were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Lexus and the driver of the Ford were not injured, police said.

Police impounded the Acura for a safety check. Detectives ask anyone with information on this crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

