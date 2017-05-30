Memorial Day crash in Orient injures 6, Southold police say

Six people were hospitalized for minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Orient as the Memorial Day weekend was drawing to a close, police said.

Shane Hands, 24, of Orient, alone in his vehicle, was driving east on Main Road at 8:35 p.m. Monday when he struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle, Southold Town police said.

The other vehicle, driven by Fred Ricciardi, 70, of Fort Myers, Florida, went off the road into the woods and rolled over, police said.

Hands’ vehicle then hit a westbound vehicle driven by Alex Meyerholz, 26, of Manhattan, police said.

A 54-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman who were passengers in the two struck vehicles were also injured, police said.

Main Road in the area of the accident was closed until all the vehicles were cleared, police said.