Michael Lohan's ex accuses him of abuse

Crisscrossing accusations between Michael Lohan, father of movie star Lindsay Lohan, and his ex-girlfriend Erin Muller continued Tuesday after Muller filed court papers accusing Michael Lohan of chronically abusing her.

The motion claims that Michael Lohan, 49, of Southampton, slapped Muller, 34, of Medford, after she accused him of giving her a counterfeit watch, split her lip after she became "friends" with a police officer on the social networking Web site Facebook, and put out a lighted cigarette on her scalp.

Lohan's lawyer, Anthony Grandinette of Mineola, said there are no police reports or medical records to back up Muller's claims. He said Lohan "acted as nothing less than the consummate gentleman he is" in the relationship.

"It is only after Mr. Lohan terminated their engagement that these fictional and hurtful allegations arose," Grandinette said.

Muller's motion came in response to her own arrest last month, on charges that she kicked Lohan in the head in the driveway of his mother's Laurel Hollow home.

Her motion asks that the charges against her be dismissed, claiming that she never kicked Lohan and that she was the victim, not the aggressor, in the relationship.

"She's been a victim of abuse for two years, and now he's using the system to further his abuse against her," said Muller's lawyer, Bryan Konoski of Manhattan.

Muller stayed with Lohan through much of the alleged abuse, which lasted from December 2007, until about a month ago, according to the motion.

A date has not been set for a judge to rule on Muller's motion, Konoski said.