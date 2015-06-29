Middle Island ducklings waddle back to worried momma duck after being freed from storm drain

Eight fluffy ducklings were reunited with their mother Sunday morning after venturing off into a muddy storm drain in Middle Island, Suffolk police said.

Farmingville resident Kelly Hagan, 22, was leaving work at a nearby bagel store about 9:25 a.m. when she saw the mother duck hovering around the drain near 852 Middle Country Rd.

Down below, trapped in the drain, were the duck's babies.

"I noticed the ducklings huddled in a little ball," she said. That's when she called Suffolk police for help.

Within minutes, Suffolk Officer Robert Stahl, who works in the emergency service section, arrived.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He lifted the drain's grate and used a net to pull out seven brown and yellow ducklings, and reunited them with their mother.

But the problem didn't end there.

Eight duckings rescued from a storm drain on Middle Country Road in Middle Island on Sunday, June 28, 2015, by a Suffolk County police officer and a passerby waddle off with their mom. Credit: James Carbone

The family of ducks took off as Stahl struggled to get the last duckling out, officers said.

Instead of the net, Stahl used his hand to pick up and set free the remaining duckling. By then, however, the bird's family had traveled down the road.

"We had a little trouble with the last one," said Hagan, who eventually took the duckling from the officer and returned it to the rest of the family.