Midway Crossing development: Business leaders, others look to what's ahead

Two leaders of regional business groups expressed optimism Wednesday for the future of the massive $2.8 billion Midway Crossing project in Ronkonkoma in the wake of Suffolk County's decision to sever relations with real estate conglomerate JLL as master developer.

County officials, in their announcement Tuesday, indicated that they planned to pursue new proposals to replace the convention center and health offices complex that had been proposed for the county-owned site.

“It’s a positive in some ways because the county and [Islip] Town have been staunch advocates for the project,” said Matt Cohen, CEO of the Long Island Association, a nonprofit business organization. “They recognized that it wasn’t happening at the pace that they wanted it to happen, or if there were other issues that were holding it back, then they’re right to hit that reset button.”

Kyle Strober, executive director of the economy-focused nonprofit Association for a Better Long Island, said the reset offers the municipalities a chance to “ensure that when the next development team is chosen, there is a sense of urgency applied to this effort."

Representatives for County Executive Edward P. Romaine said Tuesday that JLL, hired in 2018, had failed to make significant progress toward hiring staff and arranging financing for the delay-plagued project.

The plan from JLL, formerly Jones Lang LaSalle, called for a total of 2.7 million square feet of new construction, including a convention center; a 300-room hotel; and a new terminal at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Construction was expected to take 10-15 years. Midway Crossing was expected to have about 9,500 permanent jobs when completed.

Strober said he wasn’t surprised by the split.

“It’s now been seven years and we are essentially at square one,” he said.

Cohen highlighted the economic value of the project, which would create millions in tax revenue.

The development was co-sponsored by Islip Town, which had hoped to replace MacArthur's aging terminal with one closer to the Ronkonkoma train station.

But in December, the Islip Town Board tabled $872,000 to start planning construction of the terminal.

Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement Wednesday that she has “every confidence that there is a path forward.”

A source close to the project said JLL, which has already invested millions into the development, was ready to move forward with entitlements as soon as the county committed the funding for public infrastructure.

Suffolk County is still waiting for a $150 million grant from the state to establish infrastructure on the previously undeveloped site, the source said.

Michael Martino, spokesman for Romaine, said Wednesday that the county knows Gov. Kathy Hochul supports infrastructure projects and “we look forward to working with her in the coming months regarding state funding.”

Emily Mijatovic, spokesperson for the state business aid agency Empire State Development, said New York “remains committed to collaborating with our local partners to ensure the site fulfills its potential.”

The county’s split from JLL drew mixed reactions from residents in surrounding hamlets.

Milynn Augulis, president of the Greater Islip Association, called Midway Crossing “overwhelming for that area" and suggested the county and town wait for the completion of Islip's new master plan.

Edward McNamara, president of the Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber felt “blindsided” by the decision.

“We’re kind of at a loss for why this was pulled the way it was pulled,” he said.

The chamber supports the project moving forward, he said, but, “Are we literally starting over again?”

With Joe Werkmeister and Carl MacGowan