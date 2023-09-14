NYC drops lawsuit against Suffolk, Riverhead over relocation of migrants

New York City has dropped its litigation against Suffolk County and Riverhead Town for blocking the relocation of migrants from the city into those jurisdictions, according to court filings.

The litigation, which also targeted dozens of other local municipalities statewide with similar anti-relocation policies, accused the jurisdictions of seeking to "wall off their borders" as the city faces an influx of tens of thousands of migrants from abroad. The city has tried, mostly unsuccessfully, to relocate some of the migrants into counties, cities and towns around the state.

The case against Riverhead was dropped on Wednesday; the one against Suffolk, on Aug. 30, according to the filings.

Cases against at least two other municipalities, Greene and Niagara counties, also have been dropped, according to news reports.

The documents withdrawing the cases — which, like the others, can technically be refiled again — are signed by a city lawyer, assistant corporation counsel Doris F. Bernhardt. On Long Island, the filings were made in Suffolk County State Supreme Court.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In prepared remarks made Thursday morning, the Riverhead town supervisor, Yvette Aguiar, said of migrant relocations: “Not only would this type of emergency housing be in violation of our codes, but in addition would limit hotel space during our busiest tourist season thereby threatening the existing local jobs and the economy our community depends on.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the power to force municipalities to accept migrants against their will, said last month that she would not do so.

The suit against Riverhead, Suffolk and the other jurisdictions was initially filed in June. In August, the city lost its attempt to centralize, in a Manhattan court, challenges to local bans on relocating migrants. A Manhattan judge ruled that the city must fight Long Island municipalities and dozens of others in each county’s court.

The city’s suit cited state laws, regulations and the U.S. Constitution in asking that the court suspend all emergency orders, declare them void and stop their enforcement for good.

The policies at issue were put into place in the spring.

On May 26, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone issued an order forbidding Suffolk hotels, motels and shelters from contracting with the city to accept migrants, absent county approval. A message sent Thursday morning to the county executive's office wasn't immediately returned.

On May 16, Aguiar signed an order prohibiting motels and other facilities from accepting any such migrants.

The order has been renewed ever since, including on Wednesday.

In June, the order was amended to remove references to asylum-seekers or migrants. The current version bars transient lodging facilities, such as hotels, motels, and campgrounds, from accepting “any persons for long term/non-transient housing inconsistent with” permitted uses.

It also bars homeless shelters from displacing their current population to provide shelters “to other persons,” according to the order.

Town attorney Erik Howard said Thursday that the decision was made “so it was more broad and really captured the original intent, which was to make sure a hotel stays a hotel and isn’t used for any other long-term housing purposes.”

Mayor Eric Adams has said the city is out of room to shelter migrants — mostly from Latin America but other regions as well — who have come since last spring and keep arriving.

New York City — which is under a unique-in-the-nation and decades-old mandate to provide room and board to whoever needs it — has promised to pay for the migrants’ living expenses when relocated. But the Adams administration has declined to say how long those payments would last and the breadth of the coverage.

So far, about 113,000 migrants have arrived in the city since spring 2022, half of whom are currently living in city-funded shelters, hotels or other accommodations, and receive food, showers and health services.

Check back for updates on this developing story.