Family mourns Miller Place teen Nicolo Signore who was struck, killed while riding bike

Friends and family gathered Saturday to mourn at the home of a Miller Place teen who died after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The street outside 14-year-old Nicolo Signore’s home was filled with cars as family members gathered on the front porch. The family declined to speak with a reporter.

Signore was hit by an SUV just after 5 p.m. Friday as he attempted to ride across Miller Place Road at Route 25A, Suffolk police said.

The teen had been following his friends, who also were on bicycles, and was the last of the group to cross the street, witnesses told investigators.

But the traffic light turned green for northbound traffic to turn left onto Route 25A before Signore finished crossing the road, police said. As the driver of a 2015 Honda Pilot, Jessica Doyen, 52, also of Miller Place, attempted to turn left onto Route 25A, her SUV struck the teenager, according to police.

Doyen was not hurt and stayed at the scene, police said.

Miller Place Rescue took Signore to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.

As of Saturday, criminal charges against Doyen were not expected.

At the scene of the crash, about a mile away from Signore’s home, a colorful bouquet of daisies tied to a utility pole marked the spot where the teen was struck.

A spokesperson for the Miller Place school district said grief counselors would be sent to the high school on Monday. The teen, who played lacrosse, was in ninth grade, she said.

Signore is the second teen hit and killed at the intersection in the last two years. John Luke, 16, of Miller Place, died of his injuries after he was hit while walking across Route 25A in May 2015. That death sparked renewed concerns about the safety of pedestrians on the state road.

With Mark Morales