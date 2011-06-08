Missing Babylon man found

Suffolk County police Wednesday found a man missing from a Babylon adult care facility.

Police said William Drew, 57, was found safe and unharmed at an undisclosed location.

Earlier in the day, police had issued a Silver Alert, after Drew was found to be missing from the Bayview Adult Rest Home at 143 Main St.

Drew also wandered away in March and was found on Route 109 in Farmingdale, thought to be headed to his former home in Plainview, police said.

The Silver Alert program is designed to inform media, hospitals and law enforcement agencies when a senior citizen or individual suffering from mental or cognitive disorders is missing.