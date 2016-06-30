Mom Casey Dolber gives birth in Manorville Starbucks parking lot

Matt Dolber was driving down Route 111 Wednesday night, rushing to get his wife, Casey Dolber, to the hospital.

She was nine months pregnant with the couple’s third child, and as her labor pains became worse, she told her husband to pull over.

“She put her feet up on the dashboard and just said the baby was coming,” Matt Dolber, 31, said.

The East Moriches couple, who had their 2-year-old son, Chase, in his car seat in the back, were still about 20 miles from St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, where Casey, 28, planned to give birth.

So as his wife struggled through her contractions, Matt Dolber pulled into a Starbucks parking lot in Manorville, called 911 and waited for instructions from the dispatcher.

“My wife was really composed. I really have to give her credit. I was the one who needed to take a deep breath and slow down,” he said.

He rushed to the passenger side and held his wife’s hand as she struggled through labor.

“The operator did a really amazing job of calming me down and walking me through everything,” he said.

The delivery went by quickly, Casey Dolber said: “I pretty much went right into hard labor right after he parked the car.”

Sailor Jewel Dolber was born at 9:40 p.m. in the passenger seat of the family’s Nissan Armada. She weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

Following the dispatcher’s instructions, the father of three wrapped his newborn daughter in the T-shirt he was wearing and tied off the umbilical cord with his shoelace.

“I was pretty nervous, especially because my husband is the type to pass out at the sight of blood,” Casey Dolber said, laughing. “But he did such a good job.”

The ambulance arrived minutes later to take mother and daughter to St. Charles. Both are doing fine, and were met by the family’s oldest child, Peyton, 4, Thursday morning, Matt Dobler said.

“That was definitely the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” said Matt Dolber, who owns a landscaping business. “I was nervous, but the adrenaline really just took over and my instincts just kicked in. I’m just glad everyone ended up OK.”