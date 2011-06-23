Mom rescues twins from N. Babylon pool

The mother of twins rescued them from their backyard swimming pool in North Babylon Thursday after they fell in, Suffolk County police said.

The mother pulled the 3-year old twins to safety from the pool at about 11:25 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. The children are in satisfactory condition, police said.

Emergency personnel responded, and the twins appeared to be OK initially, but were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip as a precaution.

The police spokeswoman said she did not know how the twins fell into the pool.