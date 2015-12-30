Monica Martinez's leave of absence extended by Brentwood School District

The Brentwood Board of Education has extended Legis. Monica Martinez’s leave of absence as a middle school assistant principal, but only for one year — which will take her halfway through her second term in the elected post.

A district spokesman said the board voted unanimously to extend the leave from her $117,000-a-year job at the East Middle School, which will last until Dec. 31, 2016.

The spokesman added, however, that whether the board might limit future extensions “is still up for discussion.”

Martinez, who will make $100,000 next year as a county lawmaker, had to seek a waiver after she was first elected. She got one then that covered her whole first two-year term.

That was granted after the county’s board of ethics ruled Martinez could not collect salaries as both school administrator and lawmaker under Suffolk’s “double dipping” law.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That law prohibits public employees from collecting two taxpayer-funded salaries at the same time. The only positions exempted are public schoolteachers or public college professors.

Martinez did not immediately return calls for comment.