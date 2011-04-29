Montauk car accident victim dies

A man critically injured in a Montauk car accident has died, police said Friday.

Fabian Mauricio Conce, 22, of East Hampton, died of his injuries on April 21, East Hampton Town Police said.

Conce was not wearing a seat belt when the 2003 Chevy Suburban he was riding in overturned on Flamingo Avenue in Montauk on April 17, East Hampton Det. Sgt. Chris Anderson said.

Conce was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center following the crash. Police said he died there.

Conce was one of four people in the vehicle, police said.

The driver, identified by police only as a 19-year-old, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Southampton Hospital and released. The two other passengers were uninjured.

No one was charged in the crash, though police said the driver was issued a summons for driving with a learner's permit.