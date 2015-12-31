Montauk Highway reopens after report of suspicious item, cops say
Suffolk County police closed a portion of Montauk Highway in downtown Islip Thursday until about 9:30 a.m. to investigate the report of a suspicious item.
A police spokeswoman said the item was determined not to be threat.
She said a 911 call came in at 7:05 a.m. reporting that an item was in front of a hair salon in the 500 block of Main Street.
Patrol officers and Emergency Services responded, closing the road between Nassau Avenue and Monell Street during the investigation.