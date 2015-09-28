Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst reopens after pedestrian killed in hit-run

A Lindenhurst man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, Suffolk County police said.

John Aluska, 61, was walking on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst, just west of Venetian Promenade, about 1:20 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east that left the scene, police said.

Aluska was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County medical examiner's office.

Montauk Highway was closed in both directions between Buena Vista Boulevard and Venetian Promenade from about 1:30 a.m. until shortly after 10 a.m. as investigators combed the crash scene, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Vehicular Crime Unit at 631-852-6555 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

All information will be kept confidential.