Bicyclist hit, killed on Montauk Highway in Shirley, cops say

A man on a bicycle was struck and killed Wednesday by an SUV in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. when the bicyclist was trying to cross Montauk Highway, going north near Garden Place, but was hit by a Toyota Highlander going east on Montauk.

The collision shut down Montauk Highway, Suffolk police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His name was held, until his family could be notified, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Toyota driver was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, police said, and Seventh Precinct detectives continue to investigate.