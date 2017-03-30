Montauk Lighthouse opens with promise of holiday lights return

The Montauk Lighthouse has opened for the 2017 season, which will see the return of the holiday lights display, a lighthouse official said.

About 325 people visited the lighthouse on March 25, the first day it was open to the public since November, said Henry Osmers, assistant site manager and lighthouse historian. It will be open on weekends through April and daily between May 1 and Oct. 9.

Lighthouse officials last year had to cancel the annual “Light the Lighthouse” display because they needed to use funds to fix roofing issues and replace windows, Osmers said.

“We’re going to find a way to make it happen,” he said of bringing back the event, which began in 2008 and this year is scheduled for Nov. 25.

The Montauk Lighthouse, built in 1796, is the state’s first lighthouse and the country’s fourth-oldest active lighthouse. It was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2012.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last year, more than 105,000 people visited the lighthouse, which has “spectacular views” and exhibits on Montauk history, Osmers said.

“There are members of our lighthouse committee who think this year should be even bigger and better, and we’re strapping ourselves in for the ride,” Osmers said.