Montauk man faces assault charge

A Montauk man was arrested Monday, charged with assaulting his girlfriend in a domestic incident at her home, New York State Police said.

Ryan Klosterman was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment and criminal obstruction. It was not immediately clear where police arrested Klosterman.

Police said that the Montauk man was arrested after the victim, whose identity was not released, called to report the incident. Police said she told troopers Klosterman had "placed his hands around her neck" and "physically threw her onto the floor." She also told troopers Klosterman had broken her cellphone -- and would not let her leave the residence.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.