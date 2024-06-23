Paid parking in downtown Montauk? There's an app for that.

Visitors to downtown Montauk now are required to pay for street parking at certain locations under a new pilot program.

The initiative began June 15, with signs along South Edison Street and South Elmwood Avenue directing drivers to pay using a mobile app, ParkMobile.

East Hampton's town board approved the pilot program at a special meeting June 12. About 40 downtown parking spaces located just a short walk from oceanfront beach require payment.

The mobile parking app now also is in use at the nearby Kirk Park Beach parking lot where an attendant previously collected fares. Officials said an attendant will no longer be stationed at the beach and drivers cannot pay with cash.

Councilman David Lys said the system provides a more efficient way to collect parking fares. He said part of the initiative dates back to the pandemic when the town began looking at ways to use technology.

“The modernization of this and use of this will also help to increase nontax revenue that would assist the town with providing other resources within the township,” he said during a June 11 discussion before the board's vote a day later.

Parking costs are as follows:

$35 per 8 hours at Kirk Park Beach parking lot, and, $25 per four hours or $35 per eight hours for the street parking,.

There is no charge for drivers with a town beach parking permit.

Councilman Ian Calder-Piedmonte said during the June 11 meeting he believes the paid street parking protects prime spots for residents or anyone who has a beach parking permit. He said those spots sometimes can be occupied for an extended period by nearby hotel guests or ride-share drivers.

“I think that this is the future and I hope that we can make the transition as smooth as possible,” he added.

ParkMobile also is used at some locations in the nearby villages of East Hampton and Sag Harbor.

John Rooney, East Hampton's superintendent of recreation, said drivers can begin paying at Kirk Park Beach parking lot at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than when an attendant previously started each day.

Councilman Tom Flight said he “was slightly nervous” about the project because some people may not be comfortable using apps and cellphones.

“In the end, the outcome of this for me is that it will actually deliver easier parking for residents of the community,” said Flight, who voted to approve the plan.

East Hampton Town police can enforce the new paid parking through a license plate reader system already installed on some vehicles. That system was integrated with ParkMobile software, officials said.

Town officials plan to review the program at season's end and will consider expanding it to other locations.