Parking ban on Montauk street near Surf Lodge working well, officials say

A new ban on parking on a portion of South Edgemere Street in Montauk near The Surf Lodge -- a hotel, bar and restaurant that draws large crowds during summer weekends -- is working well, East Hampton Town Supervisor Larry Cantwell said.

The town board approved the ban Aug. 6, and since it went into full effect the weekend of Aug. 21, no tickets have been issued, Cantwell said. The ordinance is one of several efforts underway to eliminate problems some year-round Montauk residents and others say are caused by disruptive young summertime visitors to the hamlet.

Parking is now prohibited on the west side of South Edgemere Street. Parking on the east side of the street was banned several years ago.

East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo said the South Edgemere Street problem was a safety issue caused by taxis picking up and dropping off Surf Lodge patrons.

Cantwell said "No Parking" signs were put up on Aug. 19 and anyone who parked in the restricted area until Aug. 21 was given a warning.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Enforcement with summonses went into effect Aug. 21, but Cantwell said in a telephone interview last week that "there have been no tickets given out. There seems to be a high level of compliance."

In a telephone interview Thursday, Sarlo agreed.

"The parking on Edgemere has been going well so far, and we will continue to monitor it for the remainder of the season," Sarlo said.

Calls for comment from a Surf Lodge representative were not returned.