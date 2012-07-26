Moriches man faces DWI charge

A 38-year-old Moriches man was arrested late Tuesday and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Speonk.

Southampton Town police said Glenn Walsberg was stopped on Montauk Highway just after 10 p.m. after officers saw him failing to maintain his lane of travel. An investigation determined that Walsberg was intoxicated, police said.

In addition to aggravated DWI, Walsberg was issued a violation for failure to maintain his lane, police said.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.