Multiple injuries, accidents after minibus driver has medical episode in Moriches, police say

The driver of a mini school bus with four children onboard suffered a medical emergency while driving in Moriches Tuesday afternoon, crashing into multiple vehicles and causing several injuries, Suffolk County police said.

One child was hurt, police said, but all injuries were non-life-threatening.

The bus was traveling northbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. when it rear-ended a Toyota and then veered into the southbound lane before striking a large school bus with no children on board, according to officers from the Seventh Precinct, who responded to the scene.

The mini bus then veered back into the northbound lane and struck an ambulette carrying two passengers, police said.

Two other vehicles — a Volkswagen Beatle and a BMW — were also struck during the crash, authorities said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The driver of the minibus, along with several other motorists, passengers and the child, were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear, authorities said, which school the bus was associated with.