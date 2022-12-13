Long IslandSuffolk

Multiple injuries, accidents after minibus driver has medical episode in Moriches, police say

Multi-vehicle crash on Moriches Middle Island Road and Long Tree...

Multi-vehicle crash on Moriches Middle Island Road and Long Tree Lane in Moriches on Tuesday involved numerous vehicles including a mini-school bus, a school bus, and an ambulette.  Credit: Tom Lambui

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

The driver of a mini school bus with four children onboard suffered a medical emergency while driving in Moriches Tuesday afternoon, crashing into multiple vehicles and causing several injuries, Suffolk County police said.

One child was hurt, police said, but all injuries were non-life-threatening.

The bus was traveling northbound on Moriches-Middle Island Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. when it rear-ended a Toyota and then veered into the southbound lane before striking a large school bus with no children on board, according to officers from the Seventh Precinct, who responded to the scene.

The mini bus then veered back into the northbound lane and struck an ambulette carrying two passengers, police said. 

Two other vehicles — a Volkswagen Beatle and a BMW — were also struck during the crash, authorities said.

The driver of the minibus, along with several other motorists, passengers and the child, were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear, authorities said, which school the bus was associated with. 

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?