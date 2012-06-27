Mosquito spraying set for Fire Island communities

In an effort to control adult mosquitoes which can be carriers of West Nile virus, the Suffolk County Department of Public Works plans to spray villages on Fire Island Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting, officials said.

All streets in Ocean Bay Park are scheduled to be sprayed from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Streets in Fire Island Pines, Water Island, Atlantique and Summer Club are to be sprayed Thursday.

The chance of experiencing heath effects from the spraying is low, though children and pregnant women should avoid exposure when practical, according to a health department news release.

Some steps to take before spraying begins:

Steer clear of the area during spraying and for about 30 minutes after;

Close windows, doors, vents of window air-conditioning units;

Pick fruits and vegetables you expect to eat soon;

Bring indoors laundry, small toys, pet food and water dishes;

Also cover ornamental fish ponds.

For further information call Suffolk County Division of Vector Control at 631-852-4270 or the Spraying Information Hotline at 631-852-4939.