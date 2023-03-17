Long IslandSuffolk

Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia closed after motorcyclist has 'serious' crash, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Eastbound Route 454, Veterans Memorial Highway, is closed in Islandia on Friday after a motorcyclist was involved in a "serious" morning rush-hour crash with another vehicle, police said.

Suffolk County Police said the crash occurred near Sycamore Avenue at 7:37 a.m. — and said the intersection was closed for an investigation.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed.

Police have not confirmed details of the crash, but video footage from the scene aired on the New York State Department of Transportation's 511 NY site showed marked patrol units and officers closing the intersection and diverting traffic. Police described the crash only as "serious."

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME