Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia closed after motorcyclist has 'serious' crash, police say

Eastbound Route 454, Veterans Memorial Highway, is closed in Islandia on Friday after a motorcyclist was involved in a "serious" morning rush-hour crash with another vehicle, police said.

Suffolk County Police said the crash occurred near Sycamore Avenue at 7:37 a.m. — and said the intersection was closed for an investigation.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed.

Police have not confirmed details of the crash, but video footage from the scene aired on the New York State Department of Transportation's 511 NY site showed marked patrol units and officers closing the intersection and diverting traffic. Police described the crash only as "serious."

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.