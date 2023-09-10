Henry Zdenek of Selden killed in 2-motorcycle crash in Manorville, police say

A Selden man was killed in a motorcycle crash that injured a woman in Manorville on Saturday, according to Suffolk County police.

Henry L. Zdenek Jr., 59, was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson south on Clancy Road when he crossed into the northbound lane in an attempt to pass other motorcycles, police said.

He then swerved back into his lane to avoid oncoming traffic when he struck a woman riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson, according to a news release.

The crash took place near Hampton Vista Drive around 10:28 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Zdenek was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman, identified by police as 62-year-old Rosalind Zayas of Central Islip, was also taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center. She had minor injuries, police said.

Seventh Squad detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at 631-852-8752.