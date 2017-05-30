Motorcyclist killed in Central Islip crash, police say

Suffolk County police are investigating a crash late Monday that killed a motorcyclist in Central Islip, authorities said.

Police identified the victim as Marc Rivera, 20, of Central Islip, and said he was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.

According to a news release, Mirtha Doria, 51, of East Islip, was driving a 2014 Honda CRV at about 9:40 p.m. when her vehicle was struck by the 2008 Yamaha motorcycle Rivera was operating as Doria was attempting to make a right turn from Bella Casa Lane onto Suffolk Avenue.

Doria was also taken to Southside Hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the vehicles were impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.