Motorcyclist killed on LIE in Huntington

A motorcyclist was killed on the Long Island Expressway early Saturday evening after being clipped by a sports car and catapulted into the guardrail, authorities said.

The crash happened on the eastbound expressway, in Huntington, just east of Exit 50, Bagatelle Road, before 5:50 p.m.

Investigators identified the 45-year-old motorcyclist as Gerard Pomato Jr., of Coram, said Kerry Kneitel, chief deputy of the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction over the expressway.

Police identified Michael Milner, 59, of Jericho, as the driver of the sports car, a 2010 Mazda RX8. Milner was changing lanes from the left-most lane to the right-most lane when the car clipped the motorcycle, a 2003 Suzuki, Kneitel said.

"I don't think he saw the motorcycle," Kneitel said.

The sheriff investigation remained incomplete Saturday evening, but Kneitel said that it doesn't appear there was any criminality to the crash.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.