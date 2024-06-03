Calverton man killed in Riverhead motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a Riverhead house Saturday night, Riverhead Police said.

At about 8:55 p.m., Phillippe Robinette, 40, of Calverton, was riding a motorcycle south on Grove Street when he crossed over South Oakland Drive and struck a residence. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

While an investigation is ongoing, the accident appears to be noncriminal.

Any witnesses are urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 or the Department's Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential.