N. Babylon girl reported missing is found

A missing 14-year-old girl, who had last been seen after classes Tuesday afternoon at North Babylon High School, was found unharmed early Wednesday, police said.

Suffolk County police have not said where Tessa Avolin was located. Police said they had been concerned for her safety because the girl was slated to go with her mother to buy a cell phone after school Tuesday - but never showed.

They said she had no history of running away.

Detectives from the Fugitive / Missing Persons Section had urged anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call them or Crime Stoppers.

It was not immediately clear how the girl was found. Family members reached at home Wednesday did not want to speak with a reporter.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

With Yamiche Alcindor