Bay Shore man, 28, reported missing, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police are looking for a Bay Shore man who was reported missing last week, officials said Saturday.

Nadeem Mohammad, 28, was last seen at the Masjid Darul Quran mosque on East 3rd Avenue in Bay Shore in September, police said in a news release.

The missing man had moved out of his home on East Halley Lane in Central Islip last July, police said. Mohammad’s family reported him missing on April 22, police said.

Mohammad is described by police as 5 feet 6 inches and weighs about 185 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. Investigators said he had been previously employed by several gas stations and was driving a 2006 Mercury Milan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or dial 911.