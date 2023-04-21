NeriBeth Medina-Mas of Brentwood killed in Great River crash

A female passenger was killed and the male driver was critically injured when their Jeep collided with a utility pole in Great River shortly after midnight Friday, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the 1998 Jeep, Ulises Noriega, 37, of Bay Shore, was headed south on Great River Road, around 100 feet south of Montauk Highway, when the vehicle left the road and hit the pole at approximately 12:50 a.m., police said.

The passenger, NeriBeth Medina-Mas, 25, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead, police said.

Noriega was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. His condition was stable, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives with the investigation should call 631-854-8352.